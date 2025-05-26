Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life

At the Google I/O 2025 conference, the company presented the preliminary version of Wear OS 6 — a large-scale update of the operating system for smartwatches, which combines a new visual style, improved autonomy and expanded opportunities for developers. The system is based on Android 16 and offers an updated interface built around the Material 3 Expressive philosophy. The user experience has become smoother due to new animations, an adaptive color theme and transitions synchronized with the dial. All interface elements automatically adjust to the visual style chosen by the device owner.

The tile structure has been significantly redesigned: instead of the previous approach, you can now use three more informative slot tiles, and the control elements themselves have been enlarged, becoming more convenient when interacting on compact round screens. The Always-On Display mode has also been updated – now the transition to it has become noticeably smoother and more visually consistent.

Google claims that the transition from Wear OS 5 to Wear OS 6 provides up to a 10% increase in power efficiency, and the system also integrates features introduced in version 5.1 – including support for Credential Manager and expanded media controllers. Emulator assembly in Android Studio is open for developers, allowing them to test their applications in a new environment. The company also updated design guidelines, offered fresh templates for Figma and new versions of the Wear Compose Material 3 and ProtoLayout Material 3 libraries – they simplify the integration of dynamic interfaces and automatic scaling to the system font.

Wear OS 6 is a significant step forward for Google’s device platform. The system becomes not only visually modern, but also technologically mature, offering developers the tools to create flexible, adaptive and energy-efficient experiences on the watch. A full release is expected in the fall.