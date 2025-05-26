Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life26.05.25
At the Google I/O 2025 conference, the company presented the preliminary version of Wear OS 6 — a large-scale update of the operating system for smartwatches, which combines a new visual style, improved autonomy and expanded opportunities for developers. The system is based on Android 16 and offers an updated interface built around the Material 3 Expressive philosophy. The user experience has become smoother due to new animations, an adaptive color theme and transitions synchronized with the dial. All interface elements automatically adjust to the visual style chosen by the device owner.
The tile structure has been significantly redesigned: instead of the previous approach, you can now use three more informative slot tiles, and the control elements themselves have been enlarged, becoming more convenient when interacting on compact round screens. The Always-On Display mode has also been updated – now the transition to it has become noticeably smoother and more visually consistent.
Google claims that the transition from Wear OS 5 to Wear OS 6 provides up to a 10% increase in power efficiency, and the system also integrates features introduced in version 5.1 – including support for Credential Manager and expanded media controllers. Emulator assembly in Android Studio is open for developers, allowing them to test their applications in a new environment. The company also updated design guidelines, offered fresh templates for Figma and new versions of the Wear Compose Material 3 and ProtoLayout Material 3 libraries – they simplify the integration of dynamic interfaces and automatic scaling to the system font.
Wear OS 6 is a significant step forward for Google’s device platform. The system becomes not only visually modern, but also technologically mature, offering developers the tools to create flexible, adaptive and energy-efficient experiences on the watch. A full release is expected in the fall.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life Google operating system smart watches update
At the Google I/O 2025 conference, the company unveiled a preview of Wear OS 6, a major update to the smartwatch operating system.
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid car Toyota
Toyota officially introduces the sixth generation RAV4, focusing entirely on electrified powertrains
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid
Seasonic Prime PX-3200 power supply with six 12V-2×6 connectors
Google AI Ultra – $250/month ultra AI subscription with 30TB storage and YouTube Premium
Fiat TRIS – three-wheeled truck in electric format
Valve allow install SteamOS on third-party portable consoles
Car lidars are burning out smartphone camera arrays
Renault R4 Savane concept – off-road electric version crossover
Acer’s new electric scooters are already on sale in Ukraine
AI learned to compress lossless audio 2 times more tightly
Acer Laptops at Computex 2025: AI in Gaming and Work Laptops
AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT – new budget graphics card
Russian hackers hacked 10,000 cameras to spy on supplies to Ukraine