Google Translate will provide several text translation options

Google Translate may be getting a new feature that will allow users to view alternative translations created by artificial intelligence.

Alternative translations

It is expected that the AI ​​will offer multiple interpretations of the same text – with a slightly different semantic nuance or different level of formality. This feature may appear along with the “Understand” and “Ask” functions, which Google has been working on for some time.

In recent years, artificial intelligence algorithms have noticeably advanced in the field of machine translation, and Google Translate is gradually gaining new tools. About a year ago, users first noticed the “Ask a clarification question” function in development, which was never officially launched. It is believed that now it can be implemented as separate options “Understand” and “Ask”, which are supplemented with alternative translation options.

What was discovered in the application

The Android Authority publication reports that the developers have indeed experimented with displaying alternative translations of Google Translate. The material considers version 10.0.36.855137688.3 of the program for Android. In normal mode, alternative options are not displayed in the interface, however, when activating the hidden functions “Understand” and “Ask”, which are still under development, an additional option “Show alternatives” appears. It displays three translation options with different semantic accents.

The authors note that although a modern translator is expected to automatically take into account all the nuances of meaning, users often need additional help, especially in situations where the source text allows for several interpretations.

Why users need it

One of the difficulties of machine translation in many languages ​​remains the correct transmission of formal and informal tone. The meaning of words and expressions can change depending on the context, and the basic translation does not always reflect this. The alternative options function should help users better navigate such differences and consciously choose the most appropriate wording.

According to the authors of the publication, the appearance of this feature may become one of the most noticeable improvements to Google Translate in recent years. Most of the necessary components are already ready, and now the only question is when Google will decide to officially launch the new feature.

It was previously reported that Google has begun beta testing a feature for listening to real-time translations through headphones, and has also added a choice of operating modes between quick and advanced translation to Translate.