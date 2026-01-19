Google Translate will provide several text translation options    

Google Translate will provide several text translation options19.01.26
Google Translate may be getting a new feature that will allow users to view alternative translations created by artificial intelligence.
Alternative translations
It is expected that the AI will offer multiple interpretations of the same text – with a slightly different semantic nuance or different level of formality. This feature may appear along with the “Understand” and “Ask” functions, which Google has been working on for some time.
In recent years, artificial intelligence algorithms have noticeably advanced in the field of machine translation, and Google Translate is gradually gaining new tools. About a year ago, users first noticed the “Ask a clarification question” function in development, which was never officially launched. It is believed that now it can be implemented as separate options “Understand” and “Ask”, which are supplemented with alternative translation options.
What was discovered in the application
The Android Authority publication reports that the developers have indeed experimented with displaying alternative translations of Google Translate. The material considers version 10.0.36.855137688.3 of the program for Android. In normal mode, alternative options are not displayed in the interface, however, when activating the hidden functions “Understand” and “Ask”, which are still under development, an additional option “Show alternatives” appears. It displays three translation options with different semantic accents.
The authors note that although a modern translator is expected to automatically take into account all the nuances of meaning, users often need additional help, especially in situations where the source text allows for several interpretations.
Why users need it
One of the difficulties of machine translation in many languages remains the correct transmission of formal and informal tone. The meaning of words and expressions can change depending on the context, and the basic translation does not always reflect this. The alternative options function should help users better navigate such differences and consciously choose the most appropriate wording.
According to the authors of the publication, the appearance of this feature may become one of the most noticeable improvements to Google Translate in recent years. Most of the necessary components are already ready, and now the only question is when Google will decide to officially launch the new feature.
It was previously reported that Google has begun beta testing a feature for listening to real-time translations through headphones, and has also added a choice of operating modes between quick and advanced translation to Translate.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Google Translate will provide several text translation options Google service translation update
Google Translate may be getting a new feature that will allow users to view alternative translations created using artificial intelligence.
Garmin Quatix 8 Pro – smartwatch with cellular connectivity for sailors Garmin smart watches
Garmin has unveiled its flagship Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch, designed primarily for use in marine environments.
Google Translate will provide several text translation options
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players