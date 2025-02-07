Google reneges on promise not to develop AI weapons07.02.25
This week, Google changed its AI guidelines, removing a statement from its website that prohibits the development of AI for military purposes and surveillance. Bloomberg reporters noticed the move.
Previously, the company’s guidelines page had a section called “Apps We Will Not Pursue,” which stated that Google does not develop or deploy AI related to weapons or mass surveillance. Now, that section has disappeared. When asked about the reasons for the changes, the company referred to a new post on its corporate blog dedicated to responsible AI.
It emphasizes the need for businesses, governments, and international organizations to work together to create technologies that keep people safe, promote economic development, and support national security.
Google’s updated guidelines now emphasize minimizing potential harm and bias in algorithms, as well as respecting international law and human rights.
In recent years, the company’s collaboration with the US and Israeli militaries has sparked employee protests. Despite Google’s assurances that its technology is not used to harm people, the head of the Pentagon’s AI division has previously said that some AI models are used to speed up decision-making in combat.
Перший у Європі ноутбук з відеокартою Nvidia RTX 5090 та AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D коштує €3860 laptop Nvidia
Конфігурація ноуту Dream Machines із Ryzen 9 9955HX3D та RTX 5070 Ti обійдеться мінімум у 2530 євро. У модельному ряду також представлені ноутбуки на базі процесорів Intel
