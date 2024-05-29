Google Play Store will allow remote removal of applications from all devices29.05.24
Google Play Store is introducing a new feature that allows users to uninstall apps from all connected devices. Previously, this possibility was absent, although the installation of applications on various devices through the Play Store was available.
Tipster AssembleDebug told Android Authority about this innovation. Although the feature was spotted last year, it was hidden behind some flags and now Google is gradually rolling it out.
To use the new feature, users must open the Google Play Store, select “Manage apps and device,” go to the “Manage” tab, select the device, and select apps to uninstall. This option is already available and is part of the latest changes to the Google Play Store.
