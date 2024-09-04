Google Play Store now allows you to update and install three apps at the same time

The Google Play Store is rolling out a new feature that allows Android users to install or update up to three apps or games at once. It used to be possible to update only one app at a time, but since April, Google has allowed two apps to be updated at the same time, and now expands that number to three.

If there are more than three updates, the Play Store will start downloading and installing three of them at the same time, while the rest will remain in the queue. This innovation significantly saves users time by speeding up the process of updating and installing applications.

Although there has been no official announcement about the feature yet, some users in India have already noticed its presence. The feature is part of a server update, so having the latest version of the Play Store does not guarantee access to the new feature immediately.

Google updated Pixel Thermometer app for Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Initially, the temperature sensor on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro was designed exclusively for measuring the temperature of objects. However, after receiving approval from the FDA, it became suitable for measuring human body temperature.

No hardware changes have been made to the Pixel 9 Pro, but Google has redesigned the app’s interface to make it more user-friendly. In the updated version of the program, the “Routine Measurements” section has appeared, where you can select the type of material for temperature measurement. If the desired material is not in the list, it can be added manually.

The temperature measurement interface has also been redesigned: now the rear camera is used to display the object whose temperature needs to be measured, while offering recommendations on the optimal distance to achieve high accuracy.

Although the updated interface is claimed to be part of the latest version of the app, some users reported that they were left with the old interface after installing the update. Google may have temporarily made the new interface exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro before opening it up to Pixel 8 Pro users.