Google Pixel Buds 2a have IP54 protection and active noise cancellation26.08.25
Google has introduced new wireless headphones Pixel Buds 2a – an updated version of the budget model Pixel Buds A-Series, which was released back in 2021. At the same time, the novelty received a number of features that were previously available only in the flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Pixel Buds 2a received a redesigned design with clips for a secure fit in the ear and a mesh to protect against wind. The charging case has also been updated, although it does not support wireless charging. The model will be released in two colors – Iris and Hazel.
According to the characteristics: protection against moisture and dust according to the IP54 standard, active noise cancellation, two microphones per earbud, transparent mode and spatial sound. The processing is carried out by the Tensor A1 chip, the same as that installed in the flagship Buds Pro 2. It provides more effective noise cancellation and fast processing of the audio signal. There is also support for Silent Seal 1.5 technology (Pro 2 uses version 2.0).
The headphones are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows, equipped with touch controls (without volume control), support Fast Pair, Gemini Live, Clear Calling and Bluetooth Multipoint. In addition, Bluetooth Super Wideband technology is claimed for clearer voice transmission, but it only works with Pixel 8 smartphones and newer. Autonomy is up to 7 hours with noise cancellation turned on and up to 10 without it, and with a case a total of up to 27 hours.
The cost of Pixel Buds 2a will be $ 129 in the US and € 149 in Europe. The start of sales is scheduled for October, and orders are already open.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Google Pixel Buds 2a have IP54 protection and active noise cancellation earphones Google
Google introduced new wireless headphones Pixel Buds 2a – an updated version
Xiaomi Smart Home Screen 8 Gimbal Edition – smart home central hub with camera camera smart house Xiaomi
Xiaomi Smart Home Screen 8 Gimbal Edition can be used as a home monitor and as a surveillance camera
JBL Quantum – new gaming headsets at Gamescom 2025
Instagram will play tracks on Spotify
Google enabl AI in search for 180 countries, including Ukraine
Samsung QN90F with a diagonal of 115″ – the largest Neo QLED TV
Viber study: a third of Ukrainians do not turn off notifications before going to bed
Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 4 Pro – recognizes the owner’s capillaries and analyzes them using AI, of course
MIT report dropped AI companies stock prices
PrtSc in Windows can now save videos and draw on screenshots
Samsung releases AI-powered water filter
Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4 game coming to PC in 2026
2026 Shelby Super Snake-R with 850 HP V8 costs over $225K
Ukrainians began to spend more on mobile communications