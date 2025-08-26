Google Pixel Buds 2a have IP54 protection and active noise cancellation

Google has introduced new wireless headphones Pixel Buds 2a – an updated version of the budget model Pixel Buds A-Series, which was released back in 2021. At the same time, the novelty received a number of features that were previously available only in the flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Pixel Buds 2a received a redesigned design with clips for a secure fit in the ear and a mesh to protect against wind. The charging case has also been updated, although it does not support wireless charging. The model will be released in two colors – Iris and Hazel.

According to the characteristics: protection against moisture and dust according to the IP54 standard, active noise cancellation, two microphones per earbud, transparent mode and spatial sound. The processing is carried out by the Tensor A1 chip, the same as that installed in the flagship Buds Pro 2. It provides more effective noise cancellation and fast processing of the audio signal. There is also support for Silent Seal 1.5 technology (Pro 2 uses version 2.0).

The headphones are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows, equipped with touch controls (without volume control), support Fast Pair, Gemini Live, Clear Calling and Bluetooth Multipoint. In addition, Bluetooth Super Wideband technology is claimed for clearer voice transmission, but it only works with Pixel 8 smartphones and newer. Autonomy is up to 7 hours with noise cancellation turned on and up to 10 without it, and with a case a total of up to 27 hours.

The cost of Pixel Buds 2a will be $ 129 in the US and € 149 in Europe. The start of sales is scheduled for October, and orders are already open.