Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone bursts into flames in JerryRigEverything durability test19.10.25
Blogger Zack from JerryRigEverything was shocked during another durability test: the foldable Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold caught fire right in his hands when he tried to bend the device. According to Zack, he has never seen anything like this in his 10 years of testing smartphones.
As you can see in the video, the fire started not due to impact or heat, but precisely at the moment of physical bending. This may indicate a potential safety hazard in the design, so carrying the phone in your pocket or accidentally sitting on it can be risky. During the review, the blogger also highlighted a structural flaw that Google seems to have ignored for several generations in a row. Zack even quoted Henry Ford: “The only real mistake is the one from which no conclusions are drawn.”
During a separate fire resistance test, he held a lighter up to the screen – and although this time the plastic did not melt, after 15 seconds the pixels turned green and stopped working. Previously, Pixel screens withstood such a test without visible damage.
The blogger also again drew attention to the weak point of the design – the antenna lines that run along the body and make the smartphone vulnerable to mechanical damage. It is because of them, in his opinion, that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold repeats the mistakes of its predecessors.
Ironically, Google positions this model as a “durable folding smartphone” in its history. Zack categorically disagreed:
When bent, the body quickly began to smoke and hiss, as if boiling, after which the device caught fire. The fire alarm went off in the studio. Later, the blogger demonstrated a burnt battery and showed how it burst from the inside.
JerryRigEverything traditionally conducts extreme tests that are far from normal usage conditions, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold case has raised serious questions about the safety and structural reliability of Google’s new model – especially if it is considered for everyday use or given to children.
