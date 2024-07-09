Google Photos becomes the 10th Google app to reach 10 billion downloads on Google Play09.07.24
Google Photos has reached 10 billion downloads on Google Play. Since its launch in 2015, the app has gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface, wide range of features and integration with the Google ecosystem.
Key features of Google Photos include:
- Automatic backup of photos and videos
- Search images by text, location and other criteria
- Editing and enhancing photos
- Creating photo books and slide shows
- Share photos with friends and family
The inclusion of Google Photos as standard software on many Android devices has helped fuel its adoption, making it much easier for millions of users to back up and access their photos.
Despite changes to the free copy storage policy that came into effect in 2021, Google Photos remains popular due to its unique features and large amount of free storage (15 GB).
Google Photos became the 10th Google app to reach the billion-dollar download milestone, joining services such as Chrome, Gmail, YouTube and others.
