Google Photos AI photo editor now available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones29.05.24
Google Photos is expanding its editing capabilities for Galaxy phone users. Samsung device owners can now use all the advanced AI tools that were previously only available to Pixel devices and Google One subscribers. As of May 15, 2024, tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light are available to all Google Photos users.
These tools improve the quality and appearance of photos and videos, giving users the ability to create more interesting images. Now owners of Galaxy smartphones and tablets can not only store and organize their photos in Google Photos, but also edit them using artificial intelligence technologies.
Additionally, Samsung’s One UI 6.1 users can still take advantage of the photo and video editing tools available in Samsung’s Gallery app.
