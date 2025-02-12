Google Messages will be able to receive WhatsApp calls

Google is adding support for video calls via WhatsApp to its Messages app. The new feature will allow users to initiate calls directly from the chat interface, if both parties have WhatsApp installed.

The feature was discovered in the latest version of the Google Messages APK. When activated, a video camera icon will appear in the upper right corner of the chat, which will start a video call via WhatsApp. For now, the option is only available in individual correspondence – in group chats, Google Messages will still offer Google Meet.

The official release date has not yet been announced, but the update is expected to be available in the coming weeks. It is possible that in future versions, users will be offered the choice between WhatsApp and Meet for video calls.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released an update for iOS (version 25.2.3) that fixes a vulnerability related to the “View Once” feature. The bug allowed users to re-view disappearing photos and videos, which violated privacy policies.