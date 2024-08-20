Google Meet not lets turn on multiple video effects at the same time

Google Meet has received significant updates that include a new interface and enhanced features. After the recent Made by Google presentation, the company announced significant changes to its video calling service. The updated version of the program has a redesigned layout.

In the updated interface, it is now possible to use several video effects at the same time, including backgrounds and filters.

The new function “mode on the go” allows you to switch calls exclusively to audio, which is especially convenient when traveling. Additionally, users can quickly open a chat window to share links and use new emoji reactions in group calls. Google Meet also supports screen sharing and switching between devices without interrupting calls.

These updates include access to live subtitles in more than 70 languages. According to the company, the new features will be gradually introduced over the next few months.

To this Google announced the launch of face retouching filters in its Google Meet web app. These filters, available only on mobile devices, can now be applied by users during video conferencing on computers.

Users can choose between two different filters: thin and smooth. The former adds a lighter skin tone, brightens under-eyes and smoothes wrinkles, while the latter makes these effects less noticeable.

According to Google representatives, the innovation is intended for minor correction of the appearance without radical changes. Users can activate the retouching feature by selecting “Apply visual effects” in the Google Meet settings. However, access to this feature will be limited and only available for the paid version in some plans such as Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus and others. Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers can also use the retouching feature.