Google Assistant is going on hiatus. It will be replaced by Gemini AI, except old smartphones

Google has officially announced the end of support for Google Assistant, introduced in 2016.

This decision is associated with the transition to a new artificial intelligence Gemini, which has improved language understanding and more advanced logical capabilities. Google notes that users expect more personalization and expanded functionality from the voice assistant, and the Gemini AI has already proven its effectiveness, being available in 200 countries in 40 languages.

In the coming months, the company will begin a mass transfer of devices to the new assistant, and by the end of the year, Google Assistant will stop working on most mobile devices and disappear from app stores. However, users of devices with 2 GB of RAM and Android 10 or later will be able to continue using it.

Gemini will also be integrated into tablets, cars, smartwatches and home devices. Google promises that the transition will be smooth, and the new assistant will retain the key features of its predecessor.