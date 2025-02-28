Google and Qualcomm will extend Android update period to 8 years28.02.25
Google and Qualcomm have announced a program that will allow manufacturers like Samsung to provide up to eight years of Android OS and security updates. This will be made possible by:
- Two Android Common Core (ACK) updates that provide support for the entire lifecycle.
- Qualcomm’s updated software that allows chips to be supported for longer without the need for major modifications.
The program will start with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will be used in the Galaxy S25 series and other devices running Android 15.
Will Samsung offer eight years of updates?
Samsung has been raising the bar on software support for Android smartphones, having become the first company to promise four major Android OS updates for its phones.
While manufacturers can now technically extend Android support to eight years, that doesn’t mean all brands will immediately adopt such terms, especially for budget and mid-range smartphones.
Samsung is already providing seven years of updates for its 2024 flagships, and the company could be the first to extend that period by another year.
