Gmail will add Google Calendar to the Gemini AI sidebar18.11.24
Gmail has integrated Google Calendar into the Gemini sidebar, allowing users to quickly access their calendars and create events right in the mail interface.
Users can now ask questions about their appointments, such as “When is my next appointment next week?” you don’t need to use the @Calendar command with the calendar, although that option is available for more precision.
At the moment, the new feature is gradually available to users of paid packages such as Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium and Google One AI Premium.
However, the feature has some limitations: for example, you can’t add guests to events or use data from emails to create them.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
The new Asus Zenbook S 16 laptop is made in an unusual metal case, built on the basis of a fresh AMD platform adapted for AI, and has excellent autonomy. Let’s talk about this premium laptop in more detail
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Gmail will add Google Calendar to the Gemini AI sidebarartificial intelligence post service update
At the moment, the new feature is gradually available to users of paid packages such as Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium and Google One AI Premium.
Valve has released a major Half-Life 2 update and a documentarygames Valve
Valve has released an update for Half-Life 2 that adds Steam Workshop support, new achievements, a mode with developer comments, and bug fixes