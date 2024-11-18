Gmail will add Google Calendar to the Gemini AI sidebar

Gmail has integrated Google Calendar into the Gemini sidebar, allowing users to quickly access their calendars and create events right in the mail interface.

Users can now ask questions about their appointments, such as “When is my next appointment next week?” you don’t need to use the @Calendar command with the calendar, although that option is available for more precision.

At the moment, the new feature is gradually available to users of paid packages such as Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium and Google One AI Premium.

However, the feature has some limitations: for example, you can’t add guests to events or use data from emails to create them.