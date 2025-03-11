Gemini AI will appear in Android Auto

Google continues to work on integrating the Gemini chatbot into Android Auto, and Android Authority recently managed to activate it for testing. The experiment was conducted on an Android smartphone that simulated a car dashboard, and not on a real car, which may mean that some features will work differently when Gemini appears in cars.

At the moment, the AI ​​assistant copes with simple tasks, such as playing music via Spotify and answering questions about the weather or attractions, while providing more detailed information than Google Assistant. However, when planning trips or searching for nearby establishments, Gemini does not use the user’s geolocation and does not display the results on a map, which makes the information less convenient for use in the car. Despite these shortcomings, the chatbot still demonstrated good conversational abilities.

Gemini is currently actively developed for various Google platforms, including smartphones, Google TV, smart speakers and Wear OS, but when it will appear in Android Auto is not yet known.