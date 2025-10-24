Gemini AI in Google Sheets can now work with multiple data sets

Google has expanded the capabilities of its Gemini assistant in Google Sheets by adding support for multi-table analysis. Users can now create formulas, charts, and summary reports that integrate data from multiple tables within a single sheet.

Previously, Gemini could only work with a single data set, which limited its use for large projects. After the update, the AI ​​can recognize, compare, and summarize information from multiple tables simultaneously. For example, you can create a performance graph for multiple teams or combine the results of different reports into a single formula.

Google has also added selective analysis—users can highlight a specific section of a table, and Gemini will focus solely on that section.

Key Features of the Update

Formula Creation — Automatically generate complex formulas across multiple tables.

Analytics and Visualization — Build charts, summaries, and trends from multiple sources.

Editing — Make changes to multiple tables simultaneously with a single query.

This feature is already available to users of the Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus plans, as well as Gemini Education, Education Premium, Google AI Pro, and AI Ultra.

Google notes that this update is the next step in transforming Workspace into a full-fledged platform for analytics and data automation, with Gemini becoming a key AI enabler.