Garmin inReach Messenger Plus – autonomous communication satellite supports graphic and voice messages

Garmin has introduced inReach Messenger Plus, the first satellite communicator in the inReach series, which supports sending not only text, but also photo and voice messages without the need for a network. This is a significant upgrade over previous models such as the Mini 2.

Garmin inReach Messenger Plus lets you send text messages, location updates, and includes an SOS feature for emergencies. One of the key features of the device is its IPX7 waterproof rating, which makes it suitable for use in harsh weather conditions. The autonomy of the device is up to 600 hours when sending location updates every 10 minutes.

To use the functions of sending photo and voice messages, you need to connect the device to your smartphone through the Garmin application. This allows messages to be sent to the Garmin Response coordination center.

inReach Messenger Plus costs $499.99, and satellite subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Compared to its predecessor, the Mini 2, which costs about $359.79 on Amazon, the Messenger Plus offers more advanced features.