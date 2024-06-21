Gaming monitor Lenovo Lecoo K2739GQL with Fast IPS screen 27 inches diagonal supports 360 Hz

Lenovo has announced a new gaming monitor under the Lecoo brand, named Lecoo K2739GQL. This monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 360 Hz. It supports Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC technologies, which ensures a smooth gameplay without interruptions and delays.

Key features of the Lecoo K2739GQL include:

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

178 degrees Brightness: 400 threads

400 threads Contrast: 1000:1

1000:1 10-bit color support

Color coverage: 134.44% sRGB and 101.21% DCI-P3

134.44% sRGB and 101.21% DCI-P3 Panel response time: 1ms

The monitor weighs 6.9 kg and is equipped with several ports, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0 and a 3.5 mm jack. It also comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to customize it to suit the user’s individual preferences.

The Lecoo K2739GQL is now available for purchase in China at a price of $689.