Gaming monitor Lenovo Lecoo K2739GQL with Fast IPS screen 27 inches diagonal supports 360 Hz21.06.24
Lenovo has announced a new gaming monitor under the Lecoo brand, named Lecoo K2739GQL. This monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 360 Hz. It supports Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC technologies, which ensures a smooth gameplay without interruptions and delays.
Key features of the Lecoo K2739GQL include:
- Viewing angle: 178 degrees
- Brightness: 400 threads
- Contrast: 1000:1
- 10-bit color support
- Color coverage: 134.44% sRGB and 101.21% DCI-P3
- Panel response time: 1ms
The monitor weighs 6.9 kg and is equipped with several ports, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0 and a 3.5 mm jack. It also comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to customize it to suit the user’s individual preferences.
The Lecoo K2739GQL is now available for purchase in China at a price of $689.
