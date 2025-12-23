Fraudsters are selling DDR4 RAM under the guise of DDR5

23.12.25

G.Skill DDR5-8133

 

Against the backdrop of a global shortage of RAM, new cases of fraud by sellers are being recorded on the network. Users report that under the guise and at the price of DDR5 modules, they are being sold older DDR4 memory disguised as a modern standard.

 

Another incident was described by a Reddit user who ordered a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 module, but was unable to install it into the motherboard – the bar physically did not fit into the slot. Later, it turned out that a DDR4 module was hidden under the radiator, designed in the DDR5 style. The buyer managed to return the money, but this case was the second in a short period of time.

 

Experts note that it is possible to cancel the replacement even without special equipment. DDR4 and DDR5 have a different location of the cutout on the contact pad, as well as differences in the layout of elements on the printed circuit board. It is recommended to conduct additional checks after installation, checking the memory parameters in system utilities.

 

Experts advise purchasing RAM only from trusted sellers and carefully inspecting modules before installation. Against the backdrop of the ongoing shortage, the risk of such schemes, according to their assessment, will only increase and may persist for several years.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
246
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
8
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
23.12.25 | 16.20
Fraudsters are selling DDR4 RAM under the guise of DDR5
G.Skill DDR5-8133

Users report that under the guise and at the price of DDR5 modules, they are being sold older DDR4 memory disguised as a modern standard.

23.12.25 | 13.06
Revolut stopped in Ukraine   
freelancer

Since December 22, Revolut users in Ukraine have started receiving notifications about the closure of their accounts. The bank states in the notifications the wording “due to local legal requirements”