Fraudsters are selling DDR4 RAM under the guise of DDR5

Against the backdrop of a global shortage of RAM, new cases of fraud by sellers are being recorded on the network. Users report that under the guise and at the price of DDR5 modules, they are being sold older DDR4 memory disguised as a modern standard.

Another incident was described by a Reddit user who ordered a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 module, but was unable to install it into the motherboard – the bar physically did not fit into the slot. Later, it turned out that a DDR4 module was hidden under the radiator, designed in the DDR5 style. The buyer managed to return the money, but this case was the second in a short period of time.

Experts note that it is possible to cancel the replacement even without special equipment. DDR4 and DDR5 have a different location of the cutout on the contact pad, as well as differences in the layout of elements on the printed circuit board. It is recommended to conduct additional checks after installation, checking the memory parameters in system utilities.

Experts advise purchasing RAM only from trusted sellers and carefully inspecting modules before installation. Against the backdrop of the ongoing shortage, the risk of such schemes, according to their assessment, will only increase and may persist for several years.