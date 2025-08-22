First state service with AI has launched in Ukraine22.08.25
Ukraine has officially launched the first state service using artificial intelligence for automatic preliminary verification of documents. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.
This concerns the registration of a veterinary license in the e-Permit system, integrated with the Diia portal. When an entrepreneur submits an application, the new AI module automatically checks the documents for the presence of the necessary data, the absence of errors or inconsistencies and helps state experts make decisions faster.
The Ministry of Economy team was responsible for developing the technical logic and integrating artificial intelligence, and the interface for business in Diia was created by the Ministry of Digital Economy. Funding was provided by the European Union.
The department emphasizes that all calculations take place exclusively in Ukraine, without data transfer abroad and in full compliance with current cybersecurity standards.
Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev noted that this technology relieves experts of routine work, and for businesses it reduces bureaucracy and speeds up obtaining a license. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov called it an example of how innovations can work for the benefit of citizens, while keeping data within the country.
EU Representative to Ukraine Asier Santillan Lusuriaga emphasized that the implementation of AI in ePermit demonstrates the possibility of reducing bureaucracy and increasing trust in the public sector without compromising data protection.
During development, the teams faced challenges: documents come in different qualities, often with handwritten notes; real data could not be used to train models; computing resources in Ukraine are limited. The solution was a hybrid approach: using open models, synthetic data, and adaptive algorithms.
The Ministry of Economy adds that the launch of the AI module for veterinary licenses is only the first stage. Successful testing will become the basis for expanding similar solutions to other types of licenses and permitting procedures.
