First Google Pixel 10 Pro XL tests: cameras and durability

DxOMark has published the results of testing the Pixel 10 Pro XL cameras. The device scored 163 points and took fourth place in the global ranking, losing to Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra. Thus, the model turned out to be the most highly rated among smartphones from non-Chinese manufacturers.

Pixel 10 Pro XL camera capabilities

The main camera with a 50-megapixel sensor received high marks for exposure, white balance accuracy and wide dynamic range. The 48-megapixel ultra-wide module showed a good result, but a small level of noise was noted in the tests. The telephoto camera with a five-times optical zoom demonstrated detailed shots at native zoom, but quality loss at intermediate zoom values.

Video recording was rated at 160 points: exposure stability, detail and noise control in daylight were noted. Portrait mode received 168 points due to the correct reproduction of skin tones and background separation.

The camera characteristics remained the same as those of its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the use of the Tensor G5 processor improved photo and video processing. Software features were added, including Video Boost and Pro Res Zoom, which expand the capabilities of shooting, including at high magnification.

JerryRigEverything tests

At the same time, blogger Zach Nelson, known under the nickname JerryRigEverything, tested the durability of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphone. The test included a standard set of tests – the impact of a scalpel, fire, awl and bending test. At the final stage, Nelson tried to bend the device with his hands, but the case showed no signs of deformation.

The screen, covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, was damaged only at the sixth and seventh levels of the Mohs scale. Even after twenty seconds of contact with the flame, the display and fingerprint scanner continued to work correctly. The side panels and the area around the camera module were less resistant – they are easily scratched. The case buttons can be removed, but they are installed back and remain functional.