Figma gets new AI tools, subscription tripled in price13.05.25
Design company Figma has announced new features – AI-powered website and web app creation, a way for marketers to create creatives en masse, and a new drawing tool.
The company is aiming to compete with creative solutions from Canva and Adobe, as well as website builders and SI prototypes such as WordPress, Wix, Hostinger, and Replit.
The company’s website creation tool will be called Figma Sites. The new AI-powered tool will allow designers to easily create websites, after which collaborators will be able to modify elements of the site through the editor without prompting.
Users will also be able to add transitions, animations, and scroll effects, making the site responsive. Figma is also adding the ability to directly generate blog posts from your site. This means Figma Sites will have a content management system (CMS) that will allow users to edit posts in the blog design, as well as manage other assets. For interactive elements, users can add their own code or use AI to generate the code.
Figma Make, on the other hand, is a similar AI-powered tool that is more focused on ideation and prototyping. Users will be able to simply type in a query to create a web app. Figma Chief Product Officer Yuki Yamashita said that the two tools share many of the same features and underlying technologies.
Canva subscription tripled in price with new AI Tools
Figma is also launching a new service for marketers, Figma Buzz. With it, marketers will be able to: Use templates for new creatives based on branded designs; Use the tool to insert AI-generated images or change the background; will be able to create creatives using data from different sources, such as spreadsheets.
The company will introduce Figma Draw, a tool that will be used to edit vector images and illustrations. The company is currently adding features to this product such as text on a path, pattern fill, multi-vector editing, brushes, adding noise and texture, and lasso selection.
Recall that in 2024, Figma temporarily disabled its new AI-powered design tool, Make Design, after it “drew” a copy of Apple’s weather app interface. This decision was made after Andy Allen, CEO of Not Boring Software, shared images on X showing that Make Design generated several app designs almost identical to Apple’s default weather app on iOS.
In 2023, Adobe canceled its $20 billion acquisition of Figma over regulatory concerns. The company failed to prove to European regulators that the acquisition would not hinder future competition. At the time, the UK regulator said the acquisition could harm innovation in the software used by the vast majority of UK digital designers.
