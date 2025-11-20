Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends

20.11.25

Epic Games Store

 

Epic Games Store has announced the launch of a gift system for friends that recreates the features familiar to Steam users. The platform said that it now allows you to send not only games, but also individual editions, add-ons and thematic sets. At the same time, free projects, subscriptions, pre-orders and in-game currency are still excluded from this feature. To send a gift, you need to have funds on your account and add the recipient to your friends list.

 

How to gift game on the Epic Games Store

 

The process of transferring digital content on the Epic Games Store looks straightforward. The user must go to the page of the selected project, select the option to send a gift, find a friend in the field, add a short message and complete the payment. There is an option to choose the date when the gift will be delivered, which allows you to tie it to a specific event.

 

When purchasing, the content does not automatically go to the recipient’s library. He is given 14 days to accept or reject the gift. If the game is already in the friend’s library or he refuses to receive it, the service returns the sender in full.

 

The launch of the new feature closes a long-standing gap in the Epic Games Store ecosystem and complements recent changes, including the ability to download purchased games five days before release. In parallel, Valve is updating its platform: this year the company brought the updated Steam client out of beta, introduced tools for working with generated and real frames, and added language-based review search. Against the background of these updates, the launch of the gift system in the Epic Games Store is another step in the development of the service.


