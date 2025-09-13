Dreame Cyber X – robot vacuum cleaner on tracks for overcoming stairs13.09.25
At the IFA 2025 exhibition in Berlin, Dreame presented the Cyber X concept – the world’s first robot vacuum cleaner that can independently climb stairs. The device works together with the Bionic QuadTrack platform, which acts as a mini-elevator: the vacuum cleaner docks with it, after which the system lifts it up stairs up to 25 cm high at a speed of about 0.2 m/s.
Triple Braking Protection technology is responsible for safety, and rubber treads provide grip on any surfaces from tiles to carpet. The main feature is the Smart 3DApbatt system, which scans the stairs in real time, determines the angle, shape and height of the stairs and calculates the exact trajectory of movement, which allows you to avoid errors without user intervention.
Both modules are equipped with 6400 mAh batteries, thanks to which Cyber X is able to service up to five floors without recharging. At the same time, all standard functions are preserved: dry and wet cleaning, intelligent zoning, control via the program and support for a “smart home”.
Although the Cyber X remains a concept, Dreame hinted at the possible launch of mass production in 2026. The cost has not been disclosed, but it is expected that the new product will occupy a premium niche and will be intended for buildings with several floors.
