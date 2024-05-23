Dota 2 has received a major update. What’s new with gameplay and mechanics?23.05.24
Dota 2 patch number 7.36 brought a significant number of changes and innovations, but the developers did not add the new character Ringmaster, which was promised to enter the game in early 2024.
The biggest change in the patch is the addition of two new mechanics: innate abilities and aspects. Each character now starts the game with one innate ability that does not require a skill point to be spent. Innate abilities can be pre-existing in-game or specially added skills.
Innate abilities are of two types:
- Permanent unique effect – for example, Faceless Void slows down enemy attacks, and Dawnbreaker reveals the entire map at sunrise.
- Adding a normal extra-level ability and being available from the start – for example, Kunkka immediately has the Tidebringer ability and can learn it four more times as usual. Same with Legion Commander and her Moment of Courage ability.
Each character also has aspects — unique traits that can be chosen before the match begins. Each hero has two options for aspects:
- Aspects allow you to choose a playstyle that best suits you or a specific situation.
- Aspects can be found on the hero’s page above his abilities, in the game above the innate ability icon, in the score table, and also on the top panel (if you hold down the Alt key).
- Aspects cannot be changed after the planning stage and are not revealed to the enemy team until the game begins.
Aspects affect heroes in different ways. For example, Viper can either add instant damage around the victim’s Poison Attack or become more survivable to Nethertoxin. The Wraith King can either summon skeletons or deal additional evil damage with attacks.
In addition to these major changes, Valve also changed the abilities of most characters, the characteristics of artifacts and neutral items, tweaked the map landscape a bit, and made changes to the general mechanics of the game.
Read more about the details of the update Dota 2 it is possible on the official site.
