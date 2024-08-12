Doom Eternal get official support of custom modifications

Although the shooter Doom Eternal was released in 2020, Bethesda and id Software only recently added official support for custom mods. Users can now take advantage of the PC Mod Preview toolkit (available on the Steam beta branch), which allows you to preview, download, and run mods.

The developers have also released a beta version of idStudio, available exclusively on Steam. With idStudio, users can create and share mods for both Steam and the Microsoft Store.

This move will allow the DOOM Eternal community to continue creating new content and making changes to the game that will keep it popular for years to come.

In addition, Bethesda and id Software announced the re-release of the cult games Doom and Doom 2 with a full set of content and new additions. The re-release, created in collaboration with Nightdive Studios and id Software, includes a cross-platform deathmatch and co-op mode for up to 16 players, as well as new modding tools that allow players to share their mods directly in-game. The games received updated fonts, high contrast mode and improved performance.

One of the main innovations is a new episode called Legacy of Rust, developed jointly by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames. The games are powered by the KEX engine, which was also used in the Doom 64, Quake and Quake 2 remasters. This provides support for 16:9 aspect ratio and 60fps at 1080p on all platforms, and up to 120fps on powerful systems 4K.

And even earlier at the presentation of the Xbox Games Showcase, many new games were announced, among which was a new part of the Doom series. Bethesda and id Software officially presented the first trailer Doom: The Dark Ages. The game will tell the early history of the Doom Slayer – when he was the superweapon of gods and kings.