Donald Trump wants to raise chip import tariffs to 300%

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to impose new duties on the import of chips and semiconductors, Bloomberg reports. According to him, the decision will be made within the next two weeks after the completion of an investigation into goods that may pose a threat to national security.

Trump noted that the duty rate on chips could be 200% or even 300%. At the same time, he allowed for exceptions for companies willing to move production to the US. In particular, the president hinted that Apple could receive benefits thanks to plans to invest $600 billion in American production.

There is no official confirmation of the details of the exemption from duties yet. Trump has previously announced his intention to impose 100% tariffs on semiconductors, but no specific decisions have been made. The chip and pharmaceutical sectors are currently under investigation by the US Department of Commerce – the inspection began in April and should be completed by the end of August.

If the new rules come into force, this could significantly change the global supply chain of microchips and force companies to reconsider their production strategies. Experts note that such high duties will primarily hit small market players who will not be able to compensate for additional costs.

According to Bloomberg sources, the US administration may receive a share in Intel’s production in Ohio. Negotiations are underway against the backdrop of the company’s plans to turn this complex into the largest microchip plant in the world. Previously, the signing of the agreement was postponed several times, but the topic became relevant again after a meeting between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The size of the possible share is still unknown, and there is no official confirmation. Sources suggest that the US government will provide funding, but at the moment this remains at the level of speculation.