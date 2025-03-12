Discord wants to go public. The company is valued at $15 billion12.03.25
Discord is considering going public in 2025 and is already in talks with investment banks about an initial public offering (IPO). The company was last valued at $15 billion in 2021, but Discord representatives have not commented on the rumors, limiting themselves to the statement that they are focused on providing the best user experience and building a stable business.
Going public could help Discord raise additional capital, which will be used to expand its services, improve its infrastructure and strengthen its position in the market. Since its founding in 2015, the company has grown from a platform for gamers to a universal communication tool that is now used by more than 200 million active users per month.
The service operates on a “freemium” model, where most of the features are available for free, but additional features can be obtained through a Nitro subscription. In 2024, Discord expanded its presence by becoming available on PlayStation and Xbox, allowing users to communicate and interact regardless of device. If the IPO goes through, it would be a major step for the company on its way to market.
