Copilot will be able to control an Android smartphone with Windows 11 PC05.07.24
Microsoft has introduced a new feature of its AI service Copilot, which allows users to control smartphones with Android 14 through PCs based on Windows 11. Thanks to this innovation, when connecting an Android device to a PC through the Phone Link program, users will be able to:
- Access contacts.
- Search for phone numbers saved on your phone.
- Send and receive text messages.
- Setting an alarm clock on the phone.
To activate this feature, you must visit copilot.microsoft.com or launch the sidebar from Copilot if using the Edge browser and enable the Phone plugin in the menu. Users can then send Copilot requests related to the phone. If the Android smartphone is not connected to the Phone Link app, Copilot will report a connection error and offer instructions on how to fix it.
Phone Link is a Windows 11 service that allows you to connect phones to PCs or laptops. Android users need to download the Link to Windows app from Google Play to connect to Phone Link on a PC. Some manufacturers such as Samsung, Honor, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme already provide full access to the device by installing Link to Windows, which makes it easier to connect.
