Computex 2024: MSI Claw 8 AI+ is the first portable gaming console based on an Intel Core Ultra processor04.06.24
At the Computex 2024 exhibition, MSI presented a new portable gaming console, Claw 8 AI+. It is the world’s first portable gaming console powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor (codenamed Lunar Lake).
The device features an enlarged 8-inch FHD display, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, improved LB/RB button response, and increased battery capacity compared to the previous MSI Claw A1M model.
In addition, MSI in partnership with Bethesda presented a limited edition of the device. The MSI Claw 8 AI+ console is also equipped with an FHD display and a unique design inspired by the characters of the Fallout series. There is currently no information on the price and release date of the MSI Claw 8 AI+.
Here at the exhibition, Intel Corporation presented the first Core Ultra 200 series processors. These processors were created with a view to maximum energy efficiency, received new architectures of x86 cores and integrated graphics, as well as a more productive NPU unit responsible for accelerating AI operations. We will tell you more about them in a separate news.
