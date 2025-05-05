Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators05.05.25
British studio Codemasters, known for the Colin McRae Rally and DiRT series, has announced the cessation of development of new rally simulators. This decision is associated with the termination of the partnership with the World Rally Championship (WRC), which the company officially announced.
The studio’s last project in this direction was the EA SPORTS WRC game, released in 2023. In 2024, additional content was released, including the Hard Chargers expansion, which, as Codemasters specified, will be the final one for the franchise. After that, the development of new rally projects is suspended.
The published statement emphasizes that EA SPORTS WRC will remain available to current and new users. At the same time, the company does not report on possible plans to resume work on the racing series in the future.
Codemasters has been creating rally games since the late 1990s. The first Colin McRae Rally game was released in 1998, launching one of the most iconic series in the genre. The studio was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2021. It’s unclear at this time whether recent layoffs at EA – the company announced up to 400 layoffs this week – will affect Codemasters’ future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today’s popular “smart” doorbells. But like all the company’s devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators business development games
British studio Codemasters, known for the Colin McRae Rally and DiRT series, has announced the cessation of development of new rally simulators.
Alienware AW3425DW – 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with 240 Hz QD-OLED panel Alienware Dell monitor
The Alienware AW3425DW monitor is based on a second-generation QD-OLED matrix with a graphene heatsink for improved heat dissipation
Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators
Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero is equipped with ECG sensors
Ukrainian Magura V7 naval drone destroy two russian Su-30 fighters
Skype will no longer work from today
Apple lost the Epic Games lawsuit. Publishers will not pay a commission for the first million dollars
Boox Mira Pro Color – first monitor with color E-Ink screen
Chinese drones will able to detect submarines
Citroen Ami Buggy released in a lightweight body version
New Acer’s 4K gaming monitors support 600Hz
Ukrainian-language Twitch sets record for number of views