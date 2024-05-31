Children’s smart watch Mitu Children Watch S1 supports all popular navigation systems31.05.24
Xiaomi announced a new smart watch for children called Mitu Children Watch S1. The device is equipped with a 1.78-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 448×368 pixels, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of built-in memory. The watch has two cameras: 5 MP front and 8 MP rear, which allows you to make video calls from both cameras at the same time.
Mitu Children Watch S1 supports five major satellite positioning systems: GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. Thanks to this, the gadget can perform a high-precision request of the movement trajectory and determine the location both on the street and indoors.
The watch is equipped with an SOS button for quick contact with parents and various sensors for tracking health indicators. The body of the device has water protection, which makes them convenient for use in various conditions.
Xiaomi Mitu Children Watch S1 уже доступны для покупки в Китае по цене $166, однако маловероятно, что они появятся на глобальном рынке.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
Children’s smart watch Mitu Children Watch S1 supports all popular navigation systemsSecurity smart watches
Mitu Children Watch S1 smart watch supports five main satellite positioning systems: GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS.
Smartphone with E-Ink display Bigme Hibreak received a MediaTek processorE Ink smartphone
The basic version of the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and runs on the Android 11 operating system.