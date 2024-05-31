Children’s smart watch Mitu Children Watch S1 supports all popular navigation systems

Xiaomi announced a new smart watch for children called Mitu Children Watch S1. The device is equipped with a 1.78-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 448×368 pixels, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of built-in memory. The watch has two cameras: 5 MP front and 8 MP rear, which allows you to make video calls from both cameras at the same time.

Mitu Children Watch S1 supports five major satellite positioning systems: GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. Thanks to this, the gadget can perform a high-precision request of the movement trajectory and determine the location both on the street and indoors.

The watch is equipped with an SOS button for quick contact with parents and various sensors for tracking health indicators. The body of the device has water protection, which makes them convenient for use in various conditions.

Xiaomi Mitu Children Watch S1 уже доступны для покупки в Китае по цене $166, однако маловероятно, что они появятся на глобальном рынке.