CES 2025: Acer introduces portable consoles with 8.8 and 10.9-inch screens based on AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS

Acer introduced new models of portable gaming PCs in the Nitro Blaze line at the CES 2025 exhibition, which expanded the series announced in September 2024. The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11 models have screen diagonals of 8.8 inches and 10.95 inches, respectively, continuing to develop the concept of compact and powerful gaming devices.

Both new products are equipped with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, capable of developing a maximum clock frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. The AMD Radeon 780M is used as the graphics processor, and the amount of RAM is 16 GB with the type LPDDR5X SDRAM. In addition, the devices support data storage of up to 2 TB and run on the Windows 11 operating system. Among the differences between the models, it is worth noting the difference in size, as well as removing the controllers from the larger version.

Both models feature a WQXGA (1366×768 pixels) resolution display. The smaller model features a 120Hz refresh rate display, while the larger model features a 144Hz refresh rate display, which should provide smoother gameplay. In addition, the devices come with Acer Game Space software, which makes it easier to access popular games and apps, improving the user experience.

Both models are equipped with 55 Wh lithium-polymer batteries that support fast charging. The model with an 8.8-inch screen supports 65 W charging, and the larger version supports up to 100 W. An important feature is support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5, as well as the presence of a Ryzen AI chip that can provide up to 39 TOPS. In terms of ports, the device offers USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 (Type-C and Type-A), as well as a MicroSD slot.

Acer also introduced the new Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller at the show. This accessory will be compatible not only with new portable PCs, but also with smartphones, as well as Android and iOS devices with a screen up to 8.3 inches. Connection to smartphones is via a Type-C port. The controller is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2025 for $69.

The Nitro Blaze 8 model will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2025 for $899, and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for €999. The same price will be for the Nitro Blaze 11 model. In addition, buyers will receive three months of free PC Game Pass subscription.