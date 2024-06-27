Casio G-SHOCK GBD-300 protected watch can track training and works from one charge for up to 2 years

Casio has expanded its line of smart watches with the new G-SHOCK GBD-300 model. This watch combines durability and functionality for an active lifestyle.

Key features of the G-SHOCK GBD-300 include:

Display: LCD display with double bezel design for impact protection. Display functions: Ability to display time, date, alarm, sun position and other indicators. Fitness tracking: Built-in features to measure distance, pace, steps and calories burned. Smartphone connection: Uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone. App: Setup and control through a branded mobile app. Resistance to water, dust and cold: The gadget is protected against water, dust and cold. Power: Powered by a CR2032 battery with a claimed lifespan of up to 2 years.

The watch will be available in three colors: black, white and yellow. Sales will begin in July, and the exact price has not yet been announced by the manufacturer.

The GBD-300 offers users not only the functionality of a sports watch, but also reliable protection against damage and a high degree of resistance to various operating conditions, making them attractive to active users.