Casio G-SHOCK GBD-300 protected watch can track training and works from one charge for up to 2 years27.06.24
Casio has expanded its line of smart watches with the new G-SHOCK GBD-300 model. This watch combines durability and functionality for an active lifestyle.
Key features of the G-SHOCK GBD-300 include:
- Display: LCD display with double bezel design for impact protection.
- Display functions: Ability to display time, date, alarm, sun position and other indicators.
- Fitness tracking: Built-in features to measure distance, pace, steps and calories burned.
- Smartphone connection: Uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone.
- App: Setup and control through a branded mobile app.
- Resistance to water, dust and cold: The gadget is protected against water, dust and cold.
- Power: Powered by a CR2032 battery with a claimed lifespan of up to 2 years.
The watch will be available in three colors: black, white and yellow. Sales will begin in July, and the exact price has not yet been announced by the manufacturer.
The GBD-300 offers users not only the functionality of a sports watch, but also reliable protection against damage and a high degree of resistance to various operating conditions, making them attractive to active users.
Casio has expanded its line of smart watches with the new G-SHOCK GBD-300 model. This watch combines durability and functionality for an active lifestyle.
