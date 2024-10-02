Casio G-Shock G-Lide – a watch for swimmers with tide charts02.10.24
Casio has introduced two new G-Shock G-Lide GLX-5600 watch models, specially designed for lovers of water sports and surfing. This watch is equipped with features that will benefit swimmers, surfers and anyone who spends a lot of time on the water.
Main characteristics of both models:
- Tide charts and moon phase data to help predict water conditions.
- Water resistance up to 20 bar, which allows you to use the watch at a depth of up to 200 meters.
- Support for 29 time zones.
- BR2025 battery, which provides up to seven years of autonomous operation.
Models:
- GLX-5600WHR24-2
- Created in collaboration with the Western Hydrodynamic Research brand.
- It has a blue polymer case and a bracelet.
- Price: £129 / €149.
- GLX-5600KB-1
- Developed together with professional surfer Kanoa Igarashi.
- Features a black bio-resin body and signature Igarashi signature lighting.
- Available by pre-order for Casio ID members.
- Price: £139 / €159.
Both models are designed for those who appreciate the functionality and durability of the G-Shock series.
Previously, the Casio company introduced a new line of G-SHOCK women’s watches, named GMAP2100ST. These models attract attention with their elegant design and smooth surfaces, which are achieved through the use of a combination of matte and mother-of-pearl coatings on the rim and strap. The appearance of the watch is emphasized in three colors: pink, white and beige.
The main feature of the series is impact-resistant housings made of bioresins – an environmentally friendly material obtained from renewable resources. The GMAP2100ST watch is also water resistant and offers features such as world time for 48 cities, stopwatch, timer and alarm. Models are already available on the market at a price of $130.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Casio G-Shock G-Lide – a watch for swimmers with tide chartsCasio smart watches
Casio has introduced two new G-Shock G-Lide GLX-5600 watch models, specially designed for lovers of water sports and surfing.
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds wireless gaming headphones have active noise cancellationearphones SteelSeries
SteelSeries has unveiled the new Arctis GameBuds gaming headphones, which are available to order for $159.99. These headphones combine high-quality sound with advanced features for gamers.