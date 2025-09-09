Bluetti Pioneer Na – first portable charging station with Na-Ion batteries

At IFA 2025, Bluetti showed off a portable charging station based on a sodium-ion battery. The Bluetti Pioneer Na station is equipped with four AC outlets (in the US version) and USB ports, providing up to 1500 W of power, which is enough for most household devices or long-term operation at low consumption. It also supports solar charging with a power of up to 500 W. The main feature is the 900 Wh Na-Ion battery – according to the company, this is the world’s first portable battery of this type.

The chemical properties of the sodium-ion battery allow the station to be used at low temperatures with some reduction in efficiency. Charging is possible at temperatures down to -15°C, and powering devices down to -25°C. For comparison, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries cannot be charged below 0°C and used below -20°C. Pioneer Na, like LFP, is not prone to thermal runaway and can withstand more than 4,000 discharge cycles – that’s more than 10 years of daily use with only a 30% loss of capacity. Sodium is widely available in the world, which allows you to avoid the use of rare earth metals such as cobalt or lithium.

However, the technology has its drawbacks. The production of sodium-ion cells does not yet have a reliable supply chain, and the batteries have a lower energy density, which is why charging stations based on them are larger, heavier and more expensive. Pioneer Na weighs 16 kg with dimensions of 340x247x317 mm, which is significantly larger and heavier than the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 with a 1 kWh LFP battery and an output power of 1800 W. This makes its purchase justified primarily if it is necessary to work in cold conditions or for environmental reasons. The Pioneer Na station will go on sale worldwide on October 15, the price has not yet been announced.