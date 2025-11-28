Black Friday at GOG: 7,500 games with discounts up to 95%

GOG has joined the Black Friday discount wave, slashing the prices of around 7,500 games. The company says the sale covers titles across a variety of genres, from modern releases to remastered classics. The catalog of special offers includes new releases for 2025, role-playing and strategy games, as well as horror and retro hits.

Game Discounts at GOG

Highlighted deals include Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, 20% off, and Disco Elysium, which is currently 75% off. Those interested in vintage cartoon-inspired titles might enjoy Cuphead, 30% off. Those looking for budget options can check out Moonlighter, which is currently priced at just over a dollar.

The GOG sale will last until December 3rd. The platform has also prepared a selection of deals, arranged from most expensive to least expensive, to make it easier to navigate.

Epic Games and the PS Store previously joined the wave of seasonal promotions, while Sony temporarily reduced the price of PlayStation 5 consoles. In anticipation of its own discounts, Valve also launched themed deals on popular games on Steam.

Black Friday on the PS Store

Sony’s main focus is on Fortnite bundles, which the company has prepared for the sale. The Digital Edition with 825 gigabytes of memory costs $399.99, and the option with a disk drive and terabyte storage costs $449.99. Both transfer sets contain bonus content to earn thousands of V-Bucks. This period also marks the start of a big sale at the PS Store with discounts on games of up to seventy-five hundred, but the company will determine the exact distribution before launching the offer.

Together with consoles, Sony is preparing notes on accessories. PS VR2, during the promotion period, spend one hundred dollars of your own. The portable PlayStation Portal will become twenty dollars cheaper. Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headphones also change in price by twenty and thirty dollars every day. The DualSense Edge controller is cheaper by thirty dollars, and the standard DualSense and Access controller is about twenty dollars cheaper.

As for the Ukrainian market, the remaining size of the decline is due to the policies of other retailers. Sony respects that propositions may vary depending on the region, so focusing on American prices is not a good idea. To understand which models from which minds are falling in price in Ukraine, buyers will have to watch out for promotions in local stores.