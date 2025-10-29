Battlefield 6: RedSec is out – free-to-play Battle Royale game

Battlefield 6 will get its own mode in the battle royale genre, which has been rumored for a long time.

Electronic Arts announced that on October 28, the day the first season of Battlefield 6 was launched, a free-to-play mode called RedSec became available to players.

Up to 100 people will be able to participate in RedSec, who will be divided into teams of two to four participants, although single-player is also allowed. A new large map has been created for the mode, and players will be provided with a large set of equipment and armored vehicles.

The mechanics correspond to the traditions of the genre: participants start without equipment and are forced to quickly search for weapons and equipment, entering into combat with rivals. As the match progresses, the ring of fire will randomly narrow until only one team remains on the map, whose fighters will survive.

An important feature of the mode is noted: players who are outside the safe zone will be destroyed instantly, which makes it impossible to make a mistake. Battlefield 6: RedSec has already been released simultaneously with Battlefield 6 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Battlefield 6 itself has already received a lot of praise for its mechanics, levels, game pace, leveling system and other aspects. Some of the shortcomings that were highlighted in the preview versions have already been fixed by the developers or will be corrected in the near future.