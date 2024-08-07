ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor supports two operating modes – 4K at 240 Hz and Full HD at 480 Hz07.08.24
ASUS has started accepting orders for the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor. This 31.5-inch display is equipped with a WOLED-matrix with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.
The main feature of the novelty is the support of two operating modes: in the mode with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the maximum refresh rate increases to 480 Hz. This function should be of particular interest to e-sportsmen and fans of dynamic games.
The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor is characterized by a response time of 0.03 ms (gray to gray), a peak brightness of 1300 cd/m² and cooling, which reduces the risk of burning the OLED panel. The device has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certificate and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and is certified Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. ASUS provides a three-year warranty for the device, including protection against matrix burnout.
In foreign stores, ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP is available at a price of $1,299. The recommended price for the Ukrainian market will be announced later.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor supports two operating modes – 4K at 240 Hz and Full HD at 480 Hz
