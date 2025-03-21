Asus: ROG Elite Rewards program available in Ukraine21.03.25
The Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand is expanding the boundaries of its loyalty program, offering Ukrainian gamers the opportunity to receive branded accessories, digital content, game codes and other exclusive rewards.
ROG Elite Rewards allows owners of ROG devices to earn points by completing various tasks: from registering products and completing surveys to watching streams and participating in the brand’s activity on social networks. Accumulated points can be exchanged for prizes, including gift certificates, ROG-branded clothing, gaming accessories and popular video games.
To participate, you must register on the Asus website, activate your program account and agree to its terms. Only adult owners of ROG products can participate.
The program offers several levels that reflect the degree of user involvement. The initial Explorer level opens access to digital bonuses and games. The Professional level expands the list of rewards. Elite adds a special badge to your account, while the exclusive Super Elite is available by invitation only and allows you to participate in draws for the most valuable prizes.
Additionally, ROG regularly broadcasts on YouTube and Twitch, where users can receive bonus codes for accelerated accumulation of points.
