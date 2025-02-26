Asus ExpertBook B1 (B1503CVA) business laptop with Intel Core i5-13500H, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD costs UAH 31,999

Asus launches the updated ExpertBook B1 series of laptops in Ukraine, combining performance, durability and versatility for business.

The new models are equipped with Intel Core processors (Core 7), Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 64 GB of RAM and a capacious storage. The laptop case weighs from 1.4 kg, and the 16:9 display provides a high-quality image. The devices support Wi-Fi 6E and a wide range of ports, and also meet military-grade reliability standards.

The Asus ExpertBook B1 has received the AI ​​ExpertMeet program for video conferencing, which offers tools for identifying interlocutors, note-taking and automatic translation, as well as watermark functions to protect information. The Copilot shi function in Windows is supported.

The laptop has an ergonomic design that opens to a 180 ° screen and simplified maintenance thanks to the bottom panel fastening with only four screws. It is available in 14- and 15.6-inch versions, and the TÜV Rheinland-certified display minimizes glare.

The Asus ExpertBook B1 provides a high level of security: a mechanical webcam shutter, a fingerprint scanner, a TPM 2.0 chip and McAfee Smart AI technology for data protection.

The Asus ExpertBook B1 (B1503CVA) laptop with Intel Core i5-13500H, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD is now available in Ukraine at a price of 31,999 UAH.