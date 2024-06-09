ASUS at Computex 2024: PC assembly and motherboards flavored with AI, CAMM2 memory and Back-To-the-Future compact PCs

At Computex 2024, ASUS presented a number of innovative concepts and future developments, covering artificial intelligence (AI) computers, prototype motherboards based on AMD and Intel platforms, as well as new SROs.

PC assembly together with AI

ASUS has taken a big step forward in creating artificial intelligence computers by leveraging the latest NVIDIA tensor cores integrated into the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. These cores provide acceleration of AI tasks and improve performance in a wide range of applications. GeForce RTX 40 series video cards from the affordable ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 to the flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 are equipped with modern hardware solutions for AI.

Based on AMD’s graphics platform, the Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series graphics cards are ready for artificial intelligence, making them a worthy choice for users looking for powerful and affordable AI technology.

So, the ASUS company demonstrated a demo version of the ASUS AI BuildNavigator – a tool that uses artificial intelligence to provide step-by-step instructions in the process of assembling a PC. Users can use voice control to request help selecting components or finding alternatives.

Motherboards

ASUS motherboards of the latest generation already have built-in functions to support computers with artificial intelligence. The ASUS Z790 series, including the ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, offers intelligent controls that automatically respond to real-time monitoring data. These technologies include:

AI Overclocking : Automatic overclocking of the processor to achieve maximum performance.

: Automatic overclocking of the processor to achieve maximum performance. DIMM Flex : Optimization of RAM settings for stable operation.

: Optimization of RAM settings for stable operation. AI Networking : Intelligent management of network resources.

: Intelligent management of network resources. AI Cooling II : Automatic adjustment of the cooling system to reduce noise and increase efficiency.

: Automatic adjustment of the cooling system to reduce noise and increase efficiency. Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation: Improve sound quality by reducing unwanted noise.

The boards support the latest DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies, allowing users to use the fastest memory, drives and video cards.

At Computex 2024, ASUS showcased the next-generation ROG Maximus Hero BTF motherboard, which will be compatible with new Intel processors, including the Arrow Lake family, expected in the second half of 2024. As with all BTF format motherboards, its connector is hidden on the back.

Mattables with CAMM2

ASUS also demonstrated solutions for the new generation of CAMM2 memory modules from Kingston Technology and G.Skill. Many analysts note the potential benefits of CAMM2 modules for laptops, but these memory modules can also be used in desktop PCs. CAMM2 modules can provide performance in dual-channel mode equivalent to the performance of two DIMMs. For small form factor (SFF) motherboards, this will help save even more space without sacrificing performance.

ASUS is interested in CAMM2’s high capacity, especially compared to SO-DIMMs. With 32GB next-generation DRAM chips, CAMM2 can reach a maximum capacity of 128GB per module. ASUS is working on a ROG Z790 concept board that can support CAMM2 with stable performance at frequencies up to 8000 MHz.

Liquid cooling systems

ASUS also introduced new processor coolers and SROs that provide effective cooling for modern high-performance systems. These coolers are designed with users’ needs in mind for stability and cooling efficiency, which is an important aspect for computers with artificial intelligence and gaming.

Last fall, ASUS released the first ProArt liquid cooling system: the ProArt LC 420. Now ASUS offers a new ProArt SRO with the most common 360mm radiator.

ROG Strix LC III ARGB and ROG Strix LC III ARGB LCD liquid cooling systems are equipped with an electric motor that ensures maximum cooling efficiency. Users can choose between two design options for these SROs. The ROG Strix LC III ARGB LCD model is equipped with a programmable display on the pump body that displays information about temperature, fan speed, voltage, etc.

The SRO model ASUS Prime LC 360 ARGB LCD is equipped with a display that reproduces the monitoring data of the processor and video card in real time, and its radiator is equipped with high-performance sequential fans that provide excellent pressure and air flow.

BTF Ecosystem

The ecosystem of components for BTF (Back-To-the-Future) opens up new possibilities for personal computer design. BTF covers components built using the concept of hidden connectors, which is a paradigm shift in PC construction. At the ROG booth at Computex 2024, ASUS showcased two concept builds built around BTF.

The first is in the ROG Z22 ITX case. This unique concept case showcases the aesthetics of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF. It not only showcases all the benefits of the BTF design and makes it incredibly easy to replace the graphics card, but separates it from other components for improved cooling.

ROG Z22 provides extremely powerful cooling thanks to its three-chamber body construction, open-frame design, and slanted stand.

The second build is FF04 Pro MOD, custom made by modder Xikii. Since the BTF graphics card no longer needs a separate connection to the power supply, Xikii was able to integrate it into the PC in an impressive and innovative way, resulting in a neater and more streamlined system. Such a PC is also very powerful: despite its compact 13-liter volume, the FF04 Pro MOD boasts a high-performance processor and graphics card.

All of this is powered by an external 4.8-liter water-cooled unit. In this modular unit, the 240mm radiator, DDC water pump and flow control module work in perfect harmony for excellent heat dissipation and quiet operation.