Aston Martin’s new electric cars will have vibrate bodies to simulate a V12

British automaker Aston Martin is looking for a unique way to make future electric cars emotional while retaining the feel of a gasoline-powered sports car. Instead of artificial engine sounds or simulated gear changes, the company plans to use body vibrations to give the driver a similar feeling to that of a V12 model.

What is known

Aston Martin’s first electric car will appear by 2030

It will be based on Lucid technology, but with the brand’s corporate identity preserved

CEO Adrian Hallmark criticized artificial sounds and pseudo-shifting

The company is developing active body structures that will create a “physical response” similar to V12 vibrations

Work is underway to reduce the weight of electric cars, but solid-state batteries will not appear in the first generation

This approach will allow Aston Martin to maintain the sporty character of its cars even in the era of electrification.