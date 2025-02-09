Aston Martin’s new electric cars will have vibrate bodies to simulate a V1209.02.25
British automaker Aston Martin is looking for a unique way to make future electric cars emotional while retaining the feel of a gasoline-powered sports car. Instead of artificial engine sounds or simulated gear changes, the company plans to use body vibrations to give the driver a similar feeling to that of a V12 model.
What is known
- Aston Martin’s first electric car will appear by 2030
- It will be based on Lucid technology, but with the brand’s corporate identity preserved
- CEO Adrian Hallmark criticized artificial sounds and pseudo-shifting
- The company is developing active body structures that will create a “physical response” similar to V12 vibrations
- Work is underway to reduce the weight of electric cars, but solid-state batteries will not appear in the first generation
This approach will allow Aston Martin to maintain the sporty character of its cars even in the era of electrification.
