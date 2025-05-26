Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements

Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements26.05.25
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker housing, a removable microphone, backlighting and some tools for voice recording.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed design and Ergonomics
Logitech G522 – large, but ergonomic. The overall style corresponds to the company’s devices of recent years. Laconicism combined with bright color accents, simple shapes and embossed elements. All wires are hidden inside the housing, nothing sticks out and is not laid outside the headphones.
The halves of the speaker housing are connected by a non-adjustable headband. The housing and headband are made of plastic. Not very durable and resistant to traces of touch. There are glossy exterior elements – the G logo on the outside and a strip around the mounting points and along the perimeter of the housings. Another decoration is the backlight around the same hinges that connect to the headband. It has several zones and can be configured from the G Hub application.
The ear pads are made of fabric, there are no leatherette options at all. The fabric is slightly more resistant to rubbing. For example, in the Logitech G435 model it was softer and more pleasant to the touch. However, even this one did not rub off after several years of use. The signatures of the left and right headphones are immediately visible – they are applied to the inner fabric of the cups.
The headband spacer is a very necessary element, as it is the only thing that softens the place of contact with the head. There are no other soft parts. Given the rather noticeable weight of the headphones, we would make it thicker and filled with any kind of padding polyester. However, there is a thoughtful solution – adjusting the circumference using two fixing holes. The spacer can be quickly re-stitched for smaller head sizes. Theoretically, due to the tension, the headband will not touch the head, but this did not work out for us.
The microphone in the kit is removable. It is made in the format of a flexible rod with an LED indicating operation at the tip. The control buttons are usually located on the rear ends of the speaker cups. Among the buttons there is a separate one responsible for its activation. In general, all the buttons and the volume wheel are made in a different style and coating. Therefore, it is convenient to press them by touch, if you remember where which one is.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed hardware
The headphones are equipped with 40 mm proprietary drivers. Due to the volume cups, the sound is voluminous and at the same time well localized. Sound insulation is good, external noises penetrate poorly inside. I liked the sound, by default it is not bassy, the scene is intelligible. If desired, the low frequencies can be turned up, but we did not hear the effect of the closure.
In terms of frequencies, the range is familiar and enough for good immersion in games and music. The microphone also has a wide range and sensitivity. During a conversation, you can hear all the details well.
The headphones can be connected in two ways wirelessly – via Lightspeed and Bluetooth. The proprietary protocol provides coverage up to 30 m, which is enough to connect to both PCs and consoles at a distance from the player.
A full battery charge is enough for the duration of the operation. You won’t have to constantly monitor the charge level. With the backlight on, it’s almost 40 hours, and without it, it’s more than twice as long – 90 hours.
Impressions
The Logitech G522 headphones can be called a well-filled gaming solution. They are comfortable, have ergonomic controls, although they weigh quite a lot.
The sound can be adjusted for different styles of music and game genres. It provides accurate transmission of the location of sound sources. The proprietary software allows you not only to adjust the equalizer and brightness, but also to record audio, apply various effects to it. Thanks to the wide range of the microphone, the voice is recorded qualitatively. This also has a good effect on the process of team play.
Although the model costs a lot, it can still be called relatively affordable. Given the high quality provided by the manufacturer, the Logitech G522 will suit both fans and professional players.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed gaming headset features
|Speaker diameter:
|40 mm
|Impedance:
|45 Ohms
|Frequency range:
|20 – 20,000 Hz
|Headphone sensitivity:
|83.1 dB
|Microphone frequency range:
|70 Hz – 20 kHz
|Connectivity:
|Bluetooth 5.0, Lightspeed
|Interface:
|USB Type-C
|Control panel:
|no
|Dimensions:
|201×184×81 mm
|Weight:
|290 g
|Supplier:
|Logitech Representative Office in Ukraine
|Price:
|$165
Rating:
+ ergonomics
+ design
+ sound
-perceptible weight
