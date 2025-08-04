Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover

Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops

What is the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD

Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD – a keyboard case that can synchronize with three devices at once and quickly switch between them.

The accessory is available for devices with screens of 11 (FLIP FOLIO for IPAD PRO11&AIR11/5TH) and 13 (FLIP FOLIO for IPAD PRO&AIR 13) inches.

Accordingly, it is compatible with 11 and 13-inch iPad tablets and 11 and 13-inch Macbook Air laptops (M2 and M3). Yes, the time has come when tablets and laptops are so similar in size that one case fits them.

The entire cover is a solid rubberized matte smooth coating. The keyboard has the same soft-touch surface on the outside. The bright accents here are the turquoise “tag” on the side of the keyboard and the stop bar inside the cover. Pulling the tag will make it easier to separate the keyboard from the cover. The bar partially fixes the tablet.

How the keyboard cover works

The attachment to the protective cover is implemented using magnets. No latches or bending of plastic sidewalls. At one time, this seemed like incredible magic, now it is, one might say, commonplace. The cutout for the camera makes it intuitively clear which side of the cover is intended for the tablet. In the folded state, one side of the device remains open and you can attach the Apple Pencil to it.

The keyboard is magnetized from the outside, with the buttons facing in. So it is not afraid of dust and damage. By the way, the magnets are installed in such a way that the keyboard cannot be fixed otherwise.

The tablet holds on to the case securely. Of course, if you shake the tablet on purpose, it will fall off. But you are unlikely to treat such a device so roughly. By the way, the keyboard also falls off with a very strong jerk.

Half of one side of the cover can be “broken” in half to form a stand. The angle of inclination can be changed. The hinge is quite rigid, so the structure stands confidently. If desired, the tablet can be installed both horizontally and vertically, it will be held by magnets.

Keyboard in Logitech FLIP FOLIO

The keyboard is activated by a separate slider on the top of the case. In general, the main and secondary functions of the buttons are adapted to iOS.

The keyboard is powered by four coin-cell batteries (CR2016). The claimed battery life is up to two years. This is achieved by an intelligent power management system that has repeatedly proven its effectiveness.

Despite its compactness, the keyboard has full-fledged buttons with symbols. There is even room for a slightly elongated Shift and a relatively large space. Typing on the keyboard is convenient. The keys have an optimal distance between them, a small stroke and a clear actuation point.

However, the arrows are half the size. The upper multimedia buttons for adjusting parameters are the same. The language change and program exit keys (read: Esc) are also reduced in size.

Among the buttons on the keyboard there is a trio, highlighted in color – for quick switching between devices. You can type text on the tablet and then quickly switch to the smartphone to reply to a message on it. However, given the excellent synchronization of Apple devices, such scenarios still need to be looked for. After all, all messages and notifications will arrive on both devices and you can respond to them from one of them.

Impressions

Logitech has always been famous for its accessories for mobile devices. Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD was no exception. Excellent ergonomics, materials and thoughtful functionality in such a seemingly simple accessory as a cover with a keyboard. The keyboard can be easily used on three devices at once. The magnetic mount allows you to quickly rearrange the tablet to the desired position. The keyboard does not need to be carried separately, but can be attached to it quite compactly. Yes, it turns out a thick sandwich. However, it is worth considering that you will have an almost full-fledged laptop with you.

Specifications Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD (920-013388)

Keyboard Connection: Bluetooth Keyboard Power: 4 pcs. CR2016 Dimensions (with tablet folded): 252x185x15 mm Weight (without tablet): 451 g Price: 7299 UAH

Rating:

+ comfortable keyboard

+ materials

+ magnetic mount

-price

Andrew Kucherenko

News editor News editor