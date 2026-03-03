Apple iPad Air 2026 received an M4 chip, 12 GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 7 starting at $599

Along with the “budget” iPhone 17e smartphone, Apple unveiled an updated version of the iPad Air tablet. This isn’t a full-fledged new generation, but rather a targeted update: the device received a more recent hardware platform while retaining the same design and key features.

Upgrade to Apple M4 and Wi-Fi 7 Support

The main change in the Apple iPad Air 2026 is the M4 processor, which replaces the M3 in last year’s version. Essentially, it’s the same iPad Air, but with a current chip from the Apple Silicon line.

Along with the M4, the tablet received the company’s N1 and C1X network modules. These are responsible for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and cellular communications. The Air lineup now supports the Wi-Fi 7 standard for the first time.

The base configuration’s RAM has been increased to 12 GB, up from 8 GB in the previous model. This is one of the few notable changes besides the processor.

Screen, memory, and cameras unchanged

Other specifications remain unchanged. The Apple iPad Air 2026, like the 2023 and 2024 versions, is available with 11- and 13-inch LCD displays. Maximum brightness is 500 nits, and the refresh rate is 60 Hz.

Internal storage starts at 128 GB and goes up to 1 TB. These configurations are the same as last year’s, with no increase in base storage.

Apple also retained the dual stereo system and left the front and rear cameras unchanged.

iPadOS 26 and Release Dates

The new Apple iPad Air runs iPadOS 26, which was released last fall. Since then, the system has received several updates. The platform brings redesigned multitasking, expanded window management tools, and improved background processes.

The most noticeable changes are on the 13-inch version: the larger screen area allows for more efficient work with multiple apps simultaneously. However, the visual redesign of Liquid Glass has received mixed reactions from users.

Pre-orders for the iPad Air with M4 begin on March 4, with retail sales beginning on March 11. The price remains the same: from $599 for the 11-inch version and from $799 for the model with a 13-inch screen.