WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad29.05.25
15 years after the launch of the messenger, WhatsApp finally received a native application for the iPad. Previously, users of Apple tablets had to be content with a web version, which was far from convenient and full-fledged functionality. Despite high demand, Meta for a long time refused to release a separate client, explaining this by the fact that the iPad audience is too small for such investments.
Now the situation has changed: the official WhatsApp application, adapted to the features of iPadOS, has become available in the App Store. The new version supports multitasking, including Split View and Stage Manager, which makes using the messenger on a tablet much more comfortable.
WhatsApp is still among the top three most popular messengers in the world: the number of its active users has exceeded 3 billion people. This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on the financial results of the first quarter of 2025.
The service, purchased by Meta back in 2014 for $19 billion, when the transaction was perceived as risky, has now become one of the corporation’s key digital assets. WhatsApp continues to be free and does not contain built-in advertising, but it brings tangible profit thanks to tools designed for a business audience. During the reporting period, they provided the company with revenue of $510 million.
Special attention in Meta’s strategy is paid to the development of AI tools. According to the company’s CFO Susan Lee, the greatest user engagement with Meta AI was recorded in WhatsApp. The most calls to the virtual assistant occur within private correspondence.
Based on WhatsApp Business, Meta is testing new solutions, including chatbot management systems. An interface and analytical dashboard are being developed that will allow companies to train corporate AI models using their own data, including information from websites, business profiles on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. At the same time, work is underway to integrate the AI assistant into client correspondence.
In the near future, Meta plans to focus on strengthening the platform’s security and expanding its functionality for commercial use.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad applications iPad messenger tablet WhatsApp
Previously, Apple tablet users had to make do with the web version of WhatsApp, which was far from convenient and fully functional.
Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record games Star Wars statistics
It’s been seven years since Star Wars Battlefront II was released, but the game has unexpectedly set a new record for the most concurrent users on Steam.
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad
Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record
New Micron PCIe 6.0 SSDs support speeds of 30.25 GB/s
IBM fired 8,000 workers because of AI, but hired more year later
Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI
Bayraktar Kizilelma – attack drone already tested in Turkey
Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike
Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Android smartphones made outside US
Asus ROG Strix GS-BE18000 – router with AiMesh support and a channel of up to 18,000 Mbps
Chrome browser will automatically change weak passwords
Acer at Computex 2025: tablets, routers and modems
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6