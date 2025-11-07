iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra comparison: Who is more powerful?07.11.25
A real competition has traditionally unfolded between the flagship smartphones of Apple and Samsung. Both have high-quality screens, powerful processors and a set of camera modules for a variety of scenarios. Despite the fact that their release dates are radically different, the competition for the consumer is very active for both. Although Apple’s presentation was relatively recent, in Ukraine you can already buy the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rozetka. Next, we will talk about the main features of the fierce competitors. Perhaps the choice of a flagship smartphone will not be so difficult.
Screens of iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra
The iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone is equipped with a Super Retina XDR OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (ProMotion technology). But the main thing is the brightness: the peak value reaches 3000 nits.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The matrix is Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 and a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, Vision boost and adaptive colors.
iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra processors
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on the new A19 Pro chip, created using a 3-nanometer process technology. It has two productive cores with a frequency of up to 4.26 GHz and four economical ones. The “large” cores have improved transition prediction and increased instruction throughput, and the “small” cores have added 50% to the second-level cache. In the Geekbench 6 test, it scores 3895 points per core. This is 11% better than last year’s A18 Pro and almost 12% higher than the result of the Ryzen 9 9950X – AMD’s top 16-core “monster”.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) – an octa-core chipset that was announced on October 21, 2024 and is made on a 3-nanometer process. It has 2 Oryon (Phoenix L) cores at 4320 MHz and 6 Oryon (Phoenix M) cores at 3530 MHz. It has a 40% larger evaporative cooling chamber, a 40% faster NPU, a 37% faster CPU, and a 30% faster GPU than its predecessor.
iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras
The main module of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 48 megapixels and now uses an updated sensor with improved light sensitivity. The ultra-wide-angle camera provides more detail in dark scenes. The Pro Max has a telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom – a tool for those who shoot concerts, sports or travel. In the regular Pro, the zoom is limited to 4x, which is also very decent. Separately, it is worth mentioning the 18 MP front camera with a new square sensor. It shoots equally well in portrait and landscape orientation.
The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone consists of four modules: 200 megapixel wide-angle, 50 megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 10 megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 50 megapixel ultra-wide-angle. The front camera has a resolution of 12 MP. There is the ability to record video in 8K resolution at 30 fps. Optical stabilization (OIS) is available on most modules, as well as electronic stabilization (EIS).
Other specifications
Connectivity in the iPhone 17 Pro Max is provided by Bluetooth 6, Dual SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), GPS (L1+L5), eSIM. The battery capacity is 4823 mAh, fast charging up to 25 W and wireless charging are supported.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.4, Dual SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), GPS (L1+L5), eSIM. The battery here is 5000 mAh, and it also supports fast charging up to 45 W, wireless charging, and reverse charging for charging other devices.
Phone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications Comparison
|Specifications
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Display
|6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion technology, adaptive frequency up to 120 Hz and 3000 nits of brightness outdoors. 7-layer anti-glare coating
|6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x with adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz.
|Camera
|Triple camera with 48-megapixel sensors. Increased resolution of the front camera (18 MP vs. 12 MP in the S25 Ultra). Night shooting can provide a brighter image, but with less detail.
|200-megapixel main camera, as well as a telephoto camera with optical zoom. Thanks to the saturated colors, the photos are more spectacular, but less realistic. Night shooting provides greater clarity and detail.
|Processor
|Apple A19 Pro. Provides high performance, including for console-level games.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. Extremely fast and powerful, especially for AI-related tasks.
|RAM
|12 GB of RAM.
|12 GB of RAM by default, or 16 GB for 1 TB storage configuration.
|Storage
|Starts at 256 GB, with a new 2 TB option.
|Starts at 256GB, maxes out at 1TB.
|Battery
|The 5088mAh batteryprovides up to 39 hours of video playback. According to real-world tests, the battery life is about 5-10% longer than the S25 Ultra.
|5000mAh battery, the battery life is about 11 hours and 58 minutes in real-world tests.
|Charging
|Fast charging: up to 50% in 20 minutes.Wireless charging: Qi2 25W and MagSafe 25W.
|Fast charging: supports 45W charging. Wireless charging: 15 W.
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 6, Thread, 5G, Wi-Fi 7.
|Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7.
|Design and additional features
|Titanium. Built-in MagSafe support.
|Titanium. S Pen support. Ultrasonic fingerprint recognition.
Conclusions
Both devices are very strong. In addition to the fact that owners of each brand’s eco-systems have no doubts about the choice, there are a number of dry technical aspects. By the way, these smartphones can be bought at the Rozetka store, where there are always fresh reviews. At the end, we have to sum up:
Reasons to choose the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- The maximum screen brightness is 42% higher (1408 vs. 989 nits)
- Excellent anti-glare coating, allowing you to comfortably use your smartphone outdoors
- The camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Enhanced biometric protection (ultrasonic fingerprint scanner)
- Reverse charging
Reasons to choose Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Best front camera with realistic colors for photos and videos
- Best battery performance
- Fast wireless charging
- Newer Bluetooth version
- Smartphone is 7 months newer
- Better software optimization
