Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone

Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone02.06.25
Ajax IndoorCam is a model of a video surveillance camera. In terms of design, it is similar to other indoor home models. The camera body is mounted on a leg with a swivel joint, which allows you to deploy the camera in any position.
Using Ajax IndoorCam
The camera connects to the network via Wi-Fi. Wired connection is not provided and in the case when the camera needs to be installed in places without an Ethernet cable, this is an excellent solution. 500 m in a straight line without obstruction, and for proprietary protocols – up to 1700 m.
Ajax IndoorCam is equipped with high-quality optics with a 4 MP module (2688×1520) and HDR support. vertical. The camera also has a microphone and speaker, which will allow two-way communication.
The camera operates using algorithms that recognize objects – people, animals and cars.
The camera’s video can be automatically transferred to the Ajax NVR video recorder or configured to store video in Ajax Cloud Storage. Recordings of any events and objects can be pre-configured to transfer to the cloud in the program. Saved videos can be viewed by the list of events, calendar, when it occurred, and exported to the device.
As in the case of a video call, IndoorCam is a full-fledged company video surveillance solution. It can also be added to the Ajax Pro Desktop management program, displayed on a video wall with streams from other cameras and a video call Ajax DoorBell
Impressions of Ajax IndoorCam
I liked Ajax IndoorCam for its ergonomic case with a universal mount and high-quality optics. The signature intuitiveness of setup and operation via the app is the cherry on top. The camera is quickly added to the list of devices via a QR code and then works stably, broadcasting a clear picture and audio when necessary. AI algorithms quickly recognize objects, and the system sends messages about them clearly and without delay.
Smart doorbell specificationsAjax IndoorCam
Rating:
+ video and audio quality
+ mobile and PC app support
News editor
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
New electric Dodge Charger is 670 HP sedan car electric transport
It’s been more than a year since the debut of the new Dodge Charger – in March 2024, the company introduced a powerful electric coupe with a power output of 670 horsepower.
Miniature functional replica of the legendary Apple Macintosh computer 3D Apple computer print
The miniature Macintosh costs £56, but the developer has also posted the full 3D printing blueprint on GitHub
New electric Dodge Charger is 670 HP sedan
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China
MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes
Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km
Vodafone Ukraine saves 12 MWh of energy every day thanks to AI
Apple buys two-person game development company
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer
Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer
Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad