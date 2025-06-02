Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone

Ajax IndoorCam is a model of a video surveillance camera. In terms of design, it is similar to other indoor home models. The camera body is mounted on a leg with a swivel joint, which allows you to deploy the camera in any position.

Using Ajax IndoorCam

The camera connects to the network via Wi-Fi. Wired connection is not provided and in the case when the camera needs to be installed in places without an Ethernet cable, this is an excellent solution. 500 m in a straight line without obstruction, and for proprietary protocols – up to 1700 m.

Ajax IndoorCam is equipped with high-quality optics with a 4 MP module (2688×1520) and HDR support. vertical. The camera also has a microphone and speaker, which will allow two-way communication.

The camera operates using algorithms that recognize objects – people, animals and cars.

The camera’s video can be automatically transferred to the Ajax NVR video recorder or configured to store video in Ajax Cloud Storage. Recordings of any events and objects can be pre-configured to transfer to the cloud in the program. Saved videos can be viewed by the list of events, calendar, when it occurred, and exported to the device.

As in the case of a video call, IndoorCam is a full-fledged company video surveillance solution. It can also be added to the Ajax Pro Desktop management program, displayed on a video wall with streams from other cameras and a video call Ajax DoorBell

Impressions of Ajax IndoorCam

I liked Ajax IndoorCam for its ergonomic case with a universal mount and high-quality optics. The signature intuitiveness of setup and operation via the app is the cherry on top. The camera is quickly added to the list of devices via a QR code and then works stably, broadcasting a clear picture and audio when necessary. AI algorithms quickly recognize objects, and the system sends messages about them clearly and without delay.

Smart doorbell specificationsAjax IndoorCam

Camera: 4 MP, 2688×1520, HDR Viewing angle: horizontal: 110° vertical: 60° Codec: H.264 Connection Wi-Fi, Jeweller/Wings: 802.11 b/g/n, yes IR sensor: Up to 8 meters Object recognition: yes Microphone, speaker: yes. yes Battery: no DC, AC operating voltage range: 12 V± 20%, 1 A Case protection: IP20 Dimensions: 128×74×76 mm Weight: 235 g Price: 8499 UAH

Rating:

+ video and audio quality

+ mobile and PC app support

Andrew Kucherenko

News editor News editor