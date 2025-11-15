Apple Watch Alternatives: Xiaomi, Samsung, Garmin, and other smartwatches

The smartwatch market today is no longer limited to the Apple Watch, although it sets the tone in many segments. At this year’s presentations, Garmin, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Google showed their own models that aim to become competitive solutions for those looking for an alternative to Apple products.

Each manufacturer is betting on different advantages: from endurance and sports functions to integration with the ecosystem or affordable price. All of these devices offer health monitoring, notifications and work with applications, which makes them real substitutes for the Apple Watch in different categories of users. In this review, we will compare the key characteristics of the new products to understand what exactly they emphasize in the competition for the attention of buyers. If you don’t want to leave the ecosystem and are still looking for a new smartwatch from Cupertino, then Apple Watch at Rozetka are presented in all possible versions.

Garmin Fenix 8 s martwatch

Garmin Fenix ​​8 is available in three case sizes – 43 mm, 47 mm and 51 mm. All models are equipped with an AMOLED display with sapphire glass for protection against scratches. The case is made of titanium or steel, depending on the modification. The watch supports water protection, including the ability to use it during diving, and has a protective screen. The device uses an Elevate Gen5 sensor for more accurate heart rate measurement. There are functions for monitoring blood oxygen levels and stress indicators. The watch has built-in GPS with multi-band navigation support. For sports, profiles for running, swimming, cycling and other activities are provided.

It is possible to download routes and use offline navigation. The device supports voice commands thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. You can also receive calls directly on the watch. The case has an integrated LED flashlight for use in the dark. Battery life depends on the model and mode, on average it ranges from several days to two weeks. Solar versions support solar charging. The watch is compatible with the Garmin Connect system for training analysis. There is a Near Field Communication module for contactless payment Garmin Pay.

+ High-strength case (titanium/steel, sapphire crystal).

+ Professional sports functions and multi-band GPS.

+ Long battery life (up to two weeks, Solar support).

- High price compared to competitors.

- Large size and weight in older models.

- Interface may seem complicated for beginners.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 s martwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two sizes – 40 and 44 mm. The case is made of aluminum, and the screen is covered with sapphire glass. Water protection meets the WR50 standard, which allows swimming in the pool.



The device is based on the new Exynos W1000 processor, created using a 3-nm process technology. RAM – 2 GB, and built-in – 32 GB. This and other niche watch models are also available on the Outlet.



The watch is equipped with second-generation BioActive sensors for measuring heart rate and oxygen levels. It is possible to track ECG and blood pressure, although these functions are not available in all countries. Sleep monitoring now includes phase analysis and recommendations for improving rest. For athletes, automatic activity detection and new training modes have been added to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. There is a built-in microphone and speaker for calls without a smartphone.



The battery provides up to 2 days of operation in standard mode. Fast charging allows you to get several hours of operation after half an hour of connection. The watch supports contactless payments via Samsung Pay.

+ Powerful Exynos W1000 processor and fast performance.

+ Advanced sensors (ECG, blood pressure, BioActive 2).

+ Integration with the Samsung ecosystem, support for Samsung Pay.

- Autonomy only up to 2 days.

- Some functions (ECG, blood pressure) are not available in all countries.

- Limited compatibility with non-Samsung services.

Huawei Watch GT 5 s martwatch

Huawei Watch GT 5 is available in two sizes – 46 mm and 41 mm. The case is made of stainless steel, the screen is covered with tempered glass, which is resistant to scratches. The design is distinguished by an octagonal bezel with a time scale. The weight of 48 grams makes the watch relatively light for daily wear. The model is protected from water up to 5 ATM. The AMOLED screen has high brightness and clarity.

The Huawei watch has implemented a new activity monitoring system, which Huawei positions as more accurate than previous generations. Standard functions are supported – heart rate measurement, SpO2, sleep and stress tracking. It is possible to connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth, but integration with third-party applications remains limited.

The Watch GT 5 smartwatch can work up to two weeks without recharging in standard mode. With active use of GPS and constant monitoring, the indicators are reduced to several days. Charging is carried out via a magnetic adapter, the battery full recovery time is about 2 hours.

The model has sports modes available, including running, swimming and cycling. For professional athletes, the functionality may seem basic, but for amateurs it is sufficient.

+ Autonomy up to two weeks.

+ High-quality AMOLED display and durable steel body.

+ Large selection of sports modes.

- Limited integration with third-party applications.

- Lack of eSIM and NFC in most versions.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Active s martwatch

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Active watch has a rectangular screen that resembles classic fitness bracelets and has a strap similar to theirs. The display diagonal is 1.83 inches, a TFT panel is used, which provides sufficient brightness for daylight. The frames around the screen are noticeable, but this is a typical compromise in the budget segment. The case is made of plastic, the weight is small, which makes the watch comfortable for long-term wear.

The Xiaomi watch is water-resistant to 5 ATM, so the device can withstand swimming in the pool. The watch has basic health monitoring functions: heart rate measurement, SpO2, sleep and physical activity tracking. There are more than a hundred sports modes, but most of them are standard and do not have deep analytics.

Connection is via Bluetooth, and both Android and iOS are supported. You can receive calls thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, although the sound quality remains average. Battery life is up to 12 days in normal mode. Charging is via a magnetic cable, and the battery takes about two hours to fully recharge.

The interface is simple, the menu is organized logically, but the speed of operation depends on the load. The lack of GPS in this model means that the accuracy of route tracking depends on the smartphone. There is also no NFC support, so the watch cannot be used for contactless payments. Redmi Watch 3 Active is positioned as an alternative to fitness bracelets, but with a larger screen and the ability to make calls.

+ Affordable price in the budget segment.

+ Large screen (1.83″) and light weight.

+ Autonomy up to 12 days.

- Lack of GPS and NFC.

- TFT display inferior to AMOLED in quality.

- Average quality of calls via Bluetooth.

Google Pixel Watch 2 s martwatch

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a compact 41 mm stainless steel case. The display has a resolution of 384×384 pixels and supports Always-on Display. The shape has remained rounded, which distinguishes the Pixel Watch from competitors with rectangular screens. The weight of the watch is small.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip is installed, which replaced the previous Exynos. RAM is 2 GB, which meets the modern requirements of Wear OS. The 306 mAh battery provides about 24 hours of operation.

The watch supports LTE cellular communication in the more expensive version, but the basic model works only via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Charging is fast, but users will have to get used to daily connection. The Pixel Watch 2 has integrated sensors for monitoring heart rate, SpO2, stress, and skin temperature.

The presentation emphasized tight integration with Fitbit, which allows for advanced training and sleep data. At the same time, some users may find such integration excessive. Wear OS in the new version works more stably, but the interface remains overloaded. The watch supports Google Assistant, notifications, and navigation.

+ Powerful Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip.

+ Tight integration with Fitbit and Google Assistant.

+ Compact design with a high-quality AMOLED display.

- Battery life is only about 24 hours.

- High price compared to budget models.

- Limited strap compatibility due to proprietary standard.

Smartwatch comparison table

Model Body dimensions Materials Display Protection Main sensors Battery life Garmin Fenix ​​8 43 / 47 / 51 mm Titanium / steel AMOLED + sapphire glass Diving, water protection Elevate Gen5, SpO2, stress A few days – 2 weeks Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40 / 44 mm Aluminum AMOLED + sapphire glass WR50 BioActive 2, SpO2, ECG, blood pressure Up to 2 days Huawei Watch GT 5 41 / 46 mm Stainless steel AMOLED + tempered glass 5 ATM Pulse, SpO2, sleep, stress Up to 2 weeks Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Active 1.83″ rectangular Plastic TFT 5 ATM Heart rate, SpO2, sleep Up to 12 days Google Pixel Watch 2 41 mm Stainless steel AMOLED 384×384 Basic WR Heart rate, SpO2, stress, temperature ~24 hours

